Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of CCL traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,750,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,972,994. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.25. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $19.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 2.69.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCL shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Carnival Co. & to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.84.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.