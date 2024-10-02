Chad R. Richison Sells 1,950 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $328,126.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,797,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,694,940.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Paycom Software Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSE PAYC opened at $166.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.50 and a 52 week high of $279.96.
Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $437.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.19 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 33.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.
Paycom Software Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.75.
Get Our Latest Report on Paycom Software
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at $27,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Paycom Software
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.