Chad R. Richison Sells 1,950 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $328,126.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,797,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,694,940.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paycom Software Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE PAYC opened at $166.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.50 and a 52 week high of $279.96.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $437.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.19 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 33.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 18.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at $27,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

