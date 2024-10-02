Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $223.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.66% from the stock’s previous close.

CHRD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $234.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chord Energy in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chord Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.90.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Chord Energy

Chord Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $130.59 on Monday. Chord Energy has a 12-month low of $126.96 and a 12-month high of $190.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.92.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.00 by ($0.31). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $902.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chord Energy will post 18.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Samantha Holroyd bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $149.51 per share, with a total value of $74,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,485.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chord Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 397.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,589,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,454,000 after buying an additional 1,269,658 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 72.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,771,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,090,000 after acquiring an additional 741,705 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,305,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,813,000 after purchasing an additional 674,965 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 226.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 696,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,787,000 after purchasing an additional 483,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KGH Ltd increased its position in shares of Chord Energy by 872.0% during the 2nd quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 485,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,492,000 after purchasing an additional 435,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.