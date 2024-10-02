Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Receives $61.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Ciena from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Ciena from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ciena from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James downgraded Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,200 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $135,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,604,752.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $196,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 205,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,877.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,200 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $135,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,604,752.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $502,953. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Ciena by 339.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

CIEN opened at $61.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.94. Ciena has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $63.24.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.31 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

