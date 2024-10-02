Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2024

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Clarkson Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CKNHF opened at $47.97 on Wednesday. Clarkson has a 52-week low of $30.70 and a 52-week high of $58.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.66.

About Clarkson

(Get Free Report)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.