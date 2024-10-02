CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Short Interest Up 5.3% in September

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the August 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 564,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,905 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 4.93% of CollPlant Biotechnologies worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 21.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CollPlant Biotechnologies alerts:

CollPlant Biotechnologies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies stock opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.21. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.35 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CollPlant Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:CLGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 65.98% and a negative net margin of 2,535.70%. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CollPlant Biotechnologies

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

(Get Free Report)

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.