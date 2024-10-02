Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $13.15 and last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a $0.2196 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This is a boost from Colruyt Group’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Colruyt Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average is $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.03.

About Colruyt Group

Colruyt Group N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company provides groceries, fresh products, dry products, and frozen and non-food products; and operates CNG, hydrogen filling, and charging stations.

