Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Short Interest Down 5.3% in September

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Colruyt Group Price Performance

Shares of CUYTY stock opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. Colruyt Group has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.11.

Get Colruyt Group alerts:

Colruyt Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.2196 per share. This is a boost from Colruyt Group’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th.

Colruyt Group Company Profile

Colruyt Group N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company provides groceries, fresh products, dry products, and frozen and non-food products; and operates CNG, hydrogen filling, and charging stations.

