Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.88.

Several research analysts recently commented on CCU shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.90 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of NYSE CCU opened at $11.64 on Friday. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $13.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.87.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $561.95 million during the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 4.22%. Analysts anticipate that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCU. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 124.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 760,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after purchasing an additional 421,374 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,121,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.2% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 15,741,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,143,000 after purchasing an additional 184,970 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $952,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 75,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

