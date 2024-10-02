Comparing Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) & ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) and Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and Q BioMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACADIA Pharmaceuticals 3.43% 6.89% 3.88% Q BioMed N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and Q BioMed”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACADIA Pharmaceuticals $890.53 million 2.84 -$61.29 million ($0.01) -1,530.00 Q BioMed $280,000.00 0.00 -$2.05 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Q BioMed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

96.7% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 28.3% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.2% of Q BioMed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and Q BioMed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACADIA Pharmaceuticals 0 5 11 0 2.69 Q BioMed 0 0 0 0 N/A

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $25.56, suggesting a potential upside of 67.08%.

Volatility and Risk

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Q BioMed has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals beats Q BioMed on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome. It also develops Pimavanserin that is in Phase III ADVANCE-2 study to treat the negative symptoms of schizophrenia; ACP-101 whixh is in Phase III for the treatment of hyperphagia in Prader-Willi syndrome; ACP-204 which is in Phase II for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease psychosis; ACP-2591 that is in Phase I for Rett syndrome and Fragile X syndrome; preclinical antisense oligonucleotide programs; and other programs for neuropsychiatric symptoms. It has a license agreement with Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited to develop and commercialize trofinetide for Rett syndrome and other indications; and a license and collaboration agreement with Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. to discover, develop and commercialize novel RNA-based medicines for the potential treatment of severe and rare genetic neurodevelopmental diseases of the CNS. The company was formerly known as Receptor Technologies, Inc. and changed its name ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. in 1997. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Q BioMed

Q BioMed Inc., a biomedical acceleration and development company, focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. The company offers Strontium Chloride Sr-89 and Metastron, a radiopharmaceutical therapeutic for the treatment of metastatic bone cancer pain. It is also developing Man-01, that is used for the treatment of primary open angle glaucoma; QBM-001 for rare pediatric non-verbal autism spectrum disorder; and Uttroside-B, a novel chemotherapeutic for liver cancer. Q BioMed Inc. has a partnership with Mannin Research Inc. for the development of therapeutic drugs to treat acute respiratory distress syndrome, glaucoma, kidney diseases, and others. The company was formerly known as ISMO Tech Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Q BioMed Inc. in July 2015. Q BioMed Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in New York, New York.

