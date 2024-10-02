Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COMP shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Compass from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Compass from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Gordon Haskett upgraded Compass from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Compass from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

COMP opened at $6.25 on Friday. Compass has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $6.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.24. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.91.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Compass will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 27,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $115,358.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,836.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 27,664 shares of Compass stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $115,358.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,836.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $46,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,070,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,758,503.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,267,261 shares of company stock valued at $56,222,967. Insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

