Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Truist Financial

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Truist Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CTRA. BMO Capital Markets raised Coterra Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Roth Mkm upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.53.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $24.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.27. Coterra Energy has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 71,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 66,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

