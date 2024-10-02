Critical Survey: AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) and mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL)

mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL – Get Free Report) and AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.5% of AvePoint shares are held by institutional investors. 47.2% of mPhase Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of AvePoint shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares mPhase Technologies and AvePoint”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio mPhase Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AvePoint $299.88 million 7.13 -$21.50 million ($0.08) -144.25

Analyst Ratings

mPhase Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AvePoint.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for mPhase Technologies and AvePoint, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score mPhase Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A AvePoint 0 1 3 0 2.75

AvePoint has a consensus target price of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 10.49%.

Profitability

This table compares mPhase Technologies and AvePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets mPhase Technologies N/A N/A N/A AvePoint -4.77% -6.66% -3.32%

Risk & Volatility

mPhase Technologies has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AvePoint has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About mPhase Technologies

mPhase Technologies, Inc. provides artificial intelligence and machine learning focused technology products and related services. It offers mPower EV Charging Network; and Consumer Engagement Platform to understand behavior patterns of consumers and allows the retailers to make these just in time offers available to the end consumer as they travel. mPhase Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc. provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services. AvePoint, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

