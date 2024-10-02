D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Receives $183.33 Average PT from Brokerages

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $183.33.
DHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHI
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.0 %
NYSE:DHI opened at $192.71 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $199.85. The firm has a market cap of $63.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.30.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
D.R. Horton announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
D.R. Horton Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.17%.
About D.R. Horton
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than D.R. Horton
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- What is a support level?
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.