D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Receives $183.33 Average PT from Brokerages

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $183.33.

DHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI opened at $192.71 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $199.85. The firm has a market cap of $63.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.30.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

