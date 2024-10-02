David M. Sable Sells 18,420 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Stock

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) Director David M. Sable sold 18,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $405,976.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,406.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.94. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $26.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.50.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $291,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 10.9% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 66,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $5,489,000. Shellback Capital LP raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 40.0% in the second quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 875,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,465,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 3.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 103,514 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

