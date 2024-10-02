Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the August 31st total of 14,080,000 shares. Approximately 25.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 980,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.4 days.
In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $320,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,121,081 shares in the company, valued at $17,948,506.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 3,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $44,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,928 shares in the company, valued at $376,992. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $320,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,121,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,948,506.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,748 shares of company stock worth $1,009,272 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAWN. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DAWN stock opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average of $14.48. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $18.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of -1.51.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.
