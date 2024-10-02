Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the August 31st total of 14,080,000 shares. Approximately 25.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 980,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.4 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $320,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,121,081 shares in the company, valued at $17,948,506.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 3,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $44,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,928 shares in the company, valued at $376,992. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $320,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,121,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,948,506.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,748 shares of company stock worth $1,009,272 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAWN. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DAWN. Bank of America upgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.71.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %

DAWN stock opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average of $14.48. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $18.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of -1.51.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

Featured Stories

