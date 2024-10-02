Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Short Interest Up 7.0% in September

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the August 31st total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 405,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Diodes from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Get Diodes alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Diodes

Insider Buying and Selling at Diodes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diodes

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,010 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $1,345,672.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,576,587. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $1,345,672.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,576,587. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $132,981.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,086.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,921 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Diodes by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Diodes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $62.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Diodes has a one year low of $58.50 and a one year high of $86.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Diodes had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $319.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.