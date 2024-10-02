Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC) Short Interest Update

Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the August 31st total of 2,760,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 418,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DEC shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Diversified Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Diversified Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

DEC stock opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. Diversified Energy has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 108,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Energy by 28.2% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 26.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

