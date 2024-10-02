Douglas Bergeron Acquires 13,866 Shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Stock

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Bergeron bought 13,866 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $99,141.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 192,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,122.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Douglas Bergeron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 30th, Douglas Bergeron bought 36,000 shares of Cantaloupe stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $266,760.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTLP opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $8.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.66. The firm has a market cap of $573.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.19 and a beta of 1.70.

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $72.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.14 million. Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 4.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTLP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Cantaloupe from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Cantaloupe by 3.4% during the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cantaloupe by 2.8% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 112,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Cantaloupe by 23.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Cantaloupe by 15.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Cantaloupe by 11.4% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.

