DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Short Interest Up 6.3% in September

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the August 31st total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

DouYu International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOYU opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. DouYu International has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.71.

Get DouYu International alerts:

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $142.01 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DouYu International

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in DouYu International in the fourth quarter worth about $2,006,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in DouYu International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,750,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in DouYu International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,526,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in DouYu International by 46.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 50,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of DouYu International in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOYU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DouYu International from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Get Our Latest Report on DouYu International

DouYu International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.