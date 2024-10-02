Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Duluth Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTH opened at $3.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average is $4.01. The stock has a market cap of $117.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.34. Duluth has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $6.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. Duluth had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $141.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duluth will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duluth

About Duluth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,470,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Duluth by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 858,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 15,018 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Duluth in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Duluth by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 78,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Duluth by 896.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 35,972 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

