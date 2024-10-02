Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) Short Interest Update

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the August 31st total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Embecta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Get Embecta alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Embecta

Embecta Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EMBC opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. Embecta has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $19.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.32. The firm has a market cap of $813.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $272.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Embecta will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embecta

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Embecta by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Embecta by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 36,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Embecta by 12.1% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Embecta by 13.3% in the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Embecta by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 178,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embecta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Embecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.