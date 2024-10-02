Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.
Enbridge Price Performance
Enbridge stock opened at $41.14 on Monday. Enbridge has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.43 and its 200 day moving average is $37.06. The company has a market cap of $87.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.94.
Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enbridge
Enbridge Company Profile
Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Enbridge
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.