Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 478,700 shares, a drop of 5.0% from the August 31st total of 504,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Enzo Biochem
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enzo Biochem
Enzo Biochem Stock Performance
Shares of ENZ opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13. Enzo Biochem has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $1.50.
About Enzo Biochem
Enzo Biochem, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools for clinical research, translational research, drug development, and bioscience research customers worldwide. The company offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Enzo Biochem
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.