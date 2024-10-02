Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 478,700 shares, a drop of 5.0% from the August 31st total of 504,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Enzo Biochem by 94.5% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 28,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 13,735 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Enzo Biochem by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,499,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 64,417 shares during the period. 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENZ opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13. Enzo Biochem has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $1.50.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools for clinical research, translational research, drug development, and bioscience research customers worldwide. The company offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis.

