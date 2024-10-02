Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for NIKE, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for NIKE in a research report issued on Thursday, September 26th. KeyCorp analyst A. Owens forecasts that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on NIKE from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on NIKE from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.70.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $89.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $123.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $14,275,000. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $1,012,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enzi Wealth purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $520,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

