Erin Brown Sells 10,000 Shares of Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY) Stock

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Free Report) Director Erin Brown sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total transaction of C$180,000.00.
Galaxy Digital Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:GLXY opened at C$16.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 3.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.60. Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of C$4.61 and a one year high of C$19.16.
About Galaxy Digital
