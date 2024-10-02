Erin Brown Sells 10,000 Shares of Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY) Stock

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Free Report) Director Erin Brown sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total transaction of C$180,000.00.

Galaxy Digital Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:GLXY opened at C$16.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 3.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.60. Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of C$4.61 and a one year high of C$19.16.

Get Galaxy Digital alerts:

About Galaxy Digital

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. engages in the digital asset and blockchain businesses. It operates through three segments: Global Markets, Asset Management, and Digital Infrastructure Solutions. The company provides various financial products and services to individuals and institutions, such as digital asset trading, derivatives, structured products, financing, capital markets, and merger and acquisition services, digital asset spot and derivatives trading, bespoke lending and structured products.

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.