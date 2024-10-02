EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) versus Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Head-To-Head Comparison

EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY – Get Free Report) and Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

EVN has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

EVN pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS pays an annual dividend of $0.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVN 0 0 0 0 N/A Jerónimo Martins, SGPS 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for EVN and Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EVN and Jerónimo Martins, SGPS”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVN $2.36 billion 1.33 $223.78 million N/A N/A Jerónimo Martins, SGPS $33.12 billion 0.37 $819.30 million $2.46 16.03

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has higher revenue and earnings than EVN.

Profitability

This table compares EVN and Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVN N/A N/A N/A Jerónimo Martins, SGPS 2.02% 22.10% 4.72%

Summary

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS beats EVN on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVN

EVN AG provides energy and environmental services for private and business customers, as well as municipalities in Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Germany, and Albania. The company operates through Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environmental, and Other segments. It generates electricity from thermal sources and renewable energies; and procures, trades, and sells electricity and natural gas to end customers and on wholesale markets, as well as generates and sells heat. The company also operates regional electricity and natural gas networks, as well as cable TV and telecommunications networks. In addition, it is involved in drinking water supply, wastewater disposal and treatment, thermal waste utilisation, and international project business activities. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Maria Enzersdorf, Austria. EVN AG is a subsidiary of NÖ Landes-Beteiligungsholding GmbH.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia. The company also operates supermarkets under the Pingo Doce banner; and cash and carry stores under the Recheio name in Portugal, and under the Bodega del Canasto name in Colombia. In addition, it operates restaurants under the Pingo Doce name; para-pharmacies and petrol stations under Bem-Estar brand; and clothing under Code brand. Further, the company operates coffee shops and kiosks under the Jeronymo name; and chocolates and confectionary retail stores under Hussel name. Additionally, the company engages in human resources top management, real estate management and administration, training, and saline brackish waters aquaculture; wholesale of fruit and vegetables; retail management, consultancy, and logistics activities; purchase and sale of real estate; growing of crops and farming of animals; retail sale of health and beauty products; manufacture of milk and dairy products; rental of air transport equipment; and provision of business portfolio management, financial, and sea passenger water transport services. It is also involved in the trading and distribution of consumer goods; retail and wholesale of non-food products; other business support service activities; and provision of services in the area of wholesale and retail distribution. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Sociedade Francisco Manuel Dos Santos, S.G.P.S., S.A.

