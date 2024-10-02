Exail Technologies (OTCMKTS:GGRGF) Short Interest Update

Exail Technologies (OTCMKTS:GGRGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the August 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 75.0 days.
Exail Technologies Price Performance
GGRGF opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average is $20.62. Exail Technologies has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $24.75.
Exail Technologies Company Profile
