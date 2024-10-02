Exail Technologies (OTCMKTS:GGRGF) Short Interest Update

Exail Technologies (OTCMKTS:GGRGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the August 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 75.0 days.

Exail Technologies Price Performance

GGRGF opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average is $20.62. Exail Technologies has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $24.75.

Get Exail Technologies alerts:

Exail Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Exail Technologies provides robotics, maritime, navigation, aerospace, and photonics technologies solutions in France and internationally. It offers components, products, and systems for naval defense, maritime, aerospace, photonics, land defense, and other industries. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Exail Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exail Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.