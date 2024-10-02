Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Receives $27.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.67.
Several research firms have commented on EXEL. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exelixis
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Exelixis
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Exelixis by 232.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 537.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.
Exelixis Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.53. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $27.83.
Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $637.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.21 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 15.54%. On average, analysts predict that Exelixis will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.
About Exelixis
Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Exelixis
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.