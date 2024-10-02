EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Short Interest Down 5.4% in September

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the August 31st total of 8,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 472,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.3 days. Approximately 15.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

EZCORP Stock Up 0.2 %

EZPW opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $617.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.59. EZCORP has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $12.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74.

Get EZCORP alerts:

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. EZCORP had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $281.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.69 million. Analysts anticipate that EZCORP will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EZCORP

EZCORP Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP increased its stake in EZCORP by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of EZCORP by 63.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP in the second quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 12.7% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.