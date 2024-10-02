EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Short Interest Down 5.4% in September

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the August 31st total of 8,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 472,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.3 days. Approximately 15.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
EZPW opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $617.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.59. EZCORP has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $12.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74.
EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. EZCORP had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $281.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.69 million. Analysts anticipate that EZCORP will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
EZCORP Company Profile
EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.
