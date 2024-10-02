Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.221 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, October 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a payout ratio of 48.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.2%.
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FMAO opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.92 million, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.53.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.
About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.
