FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $347.00 to $345.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on FedEx from $333.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on FedEx from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded FedEx from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $314.74.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $269.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. FedEx has a 1-year low of $224.69 and a 1-year high of $313.84. The company has a market capitalization of $66.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $286.76 and a 200-day moving average of $275.91.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 19.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.34, for a total transaction of $758,826.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,909.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.34, for a total value of $758,826.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,909.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,914 shares of company stock valued at $3,978,338 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,868,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,756,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,061 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in FedEx by 32.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,831,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,558,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,622 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,893,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $732,040,000 after purchasing an additional 798,084 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,258,579 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $654,401,000 after purchasing an additional 684,679 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,248,137 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $674,336,000 after purchasing an additional 578,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

