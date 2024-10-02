Financial Review: First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) & Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) and First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Dine Brands Global has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Watch Restaurant Group has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Dine Brands Global and First Watch Restaurant Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dine Brands Global 0 2 5 0 2.71 First Watch Restaurant Group 0 2 4 1 2.86

Earnings and Valuation

Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus price target of $50.71, indicating a potential upside of 46.02%. First Watch Restaurant Group has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.13%. Given First Watch Restaurant Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Watch Restaurant Group is more favorable than Dine Brands Global.

This table compares Dine Brands Global and First Watch Restaurant Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dine Brands Global $821.39 million 0.65 $97.18 million $5.62 6.18 First Watch Restaurant Group $964.86 million 0.94 $25.39 million $0.38 39.53

Dine Brands Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Watch Restaurant Group. Dine Brands Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Watch Restaurant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Dine Brands Global and First Watch Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dine Brands Global 11.14% -35.88% 5.29% First Watch Restaurant Group 2.51% 4.24% 1.86%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.8% of Dine Brands Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Dine Brands Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Watch Restaurant Group beats Dine Brands Global on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations. It owns and franchises three restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar within the casual dining category; and IHOP in the family dining category of the restaurant industry; Fuzzy's Taco Shop within the fast-casual dining category. In addition, its Applebee's restaurants offer American fare with drinks and local draft beers; IHOP restaurants provide full table services, food and beverage; and Fuzzy's Taco Shop offers baja-style mexican food like baja tacos, chips and queso, guacamole and salsa made in house, and a full bar including margaritas, and cold draft beer. The company was formerly known as DineEquity, Inc. and changed its name to Dine Brands Global, Inc. in February 2018. Dine Brands Global, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

