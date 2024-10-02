Fiona Muldoon Purchases 10,000 Shares of Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Stock

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report) insider Fiona Muldoon bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 779 ($10.42) per share, for a total transaction of £77,900 ($104,200.11).

Shares of BEZ stock opened at GBX 754.50 ($10.09) on Wednesday. Beazley plc has a 12 month low of GBX 493.80 ($6.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 790 ($10.57). The company has a current ratio of 21.78, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99. The company has a market cap of £4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 520.34, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 730.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 691.57.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Beazley from GBX 880 ($11.77) to GBX 950 ($12.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 943 ($12.61).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks.

