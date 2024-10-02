FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ) Issued By Desjardins

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2026 earnings estimates for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Thursday, September 26th. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.86.
Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.40. The firm had revenue of C$120.01 million during the quarter.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.
