FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ) Issued By Desjardins

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2026 earnings estimates for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Thursday, September 26th. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.86.

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.40. The firm had revenue of C$120.01 million during the quarter.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

