Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Short Interest Down 6.6% in September

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,709,100 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the August 31st total of 1,830,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.2 days.

Galaxy Digital Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BRPHF opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74. Galaxy Digital has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $14.14.

Galaxy Digital Company Profile

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot and derivative executions, and liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

