Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Short Interest Down 6.6% in September

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,709,100 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the August 31st total of 1,830,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.2 days.
Galaxy Digital Stock Down 4.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS BRPHF opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74. Galaxy Digital has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $14.14.
Galaxy Digital Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Galaxy Digital
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.