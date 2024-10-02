Gary Weitman Sells 7,261 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) insider Gary Weitman sold 7,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total value of $1,196,612.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXST opened at $164.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.30 and a 52-week high of $187.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.87.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.94). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.72 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 57.19%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,613,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 21,766.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,351,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,526,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on NXST. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Nexstar Media Group

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.