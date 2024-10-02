GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Short Interest Update

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the August 31st total of 3,530,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

GoDaddy Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $153.16 on Wednesday. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $71.15 and a 52-week high of $167.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.87. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.13.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 709.73% and a net margin of 41.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on GoDaddy from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.17, for a total value of $152,170.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,551,961.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.17, for a total transaction of $152,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,632 shares in the company, valued at $28,551,961.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 2,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total value of $451,191.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,912.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,244 shares of company stock valued at $3,628,171 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,097,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 10.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Invst LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 4.8% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

