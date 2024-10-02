Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Evercore ISI from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.64% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Get Granite Ridge Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GRNT

Granite Ridge Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GRNT opened at $5.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $771.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Granite Ridge Resources has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $7.10.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Granite Ridge Resources had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $90.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Granite Ridge Resources will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Granite Ridge Resources

In other news, CFO Tyler Farquharson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $33,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 76,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,906.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Granite Ridge Resources news, Director Matthew Reade Miller bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,745.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 692,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,201.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tyler Farquharson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $33,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,906.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 30,433 shares of company stock valued at $189,581 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 4,228.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9,978 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Granite Ridge Resources in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Granite Ridge Resources by 20.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 52.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources during the first quarter worth about $150,000. 31.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Granite Ridge Resources

(Get Free Report)

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Ridge Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Ridge Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.