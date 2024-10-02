Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Short Interest Update

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 319,400 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the August 31st total of 339,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 54,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVAL opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Cuts Dividend

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores ( NYSE:AVAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $953.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.03 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.0084 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.86%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

