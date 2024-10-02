Grupo Traxión, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPOF) Short Interest Up 7.4% in September

Grupo Traxión, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,235,900 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the August 31st total of 2,081,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 79.9 days.
Grupo Traxión Stock Down 0.6 %
GRPOF stock opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1.54. Grupo Traxión has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.05.
Grupo Traxión Company Profile
