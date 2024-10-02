Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Equities researchers at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 360.99% from the stock’s previous close.

VSTM has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Verastem from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Verastem from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. B. Riley cut their target price on Verastem from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Verastem from $17.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

Get Verastem alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on VSTM

Verastem Trading Down 5.7 %

VSTM opened at $2.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average of $5.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Verastem has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $71.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.16.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.75. The company had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verastem will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Verastem

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Verastem by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Verastem during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Verastem by 4,172.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 28,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Verastem in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.