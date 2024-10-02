H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Short Interest Update

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,260,000 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the August 31st total of 10,720,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price objective on H World Group from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

Get H World Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on H World Group

H World Group Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of HTHT opened at $38.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.35. H World Group has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $42.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.89 million. H World Group had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 16.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that H World Group will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

H World Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. H World Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H World Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in H World Group by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H World Group in the second quarter valued at about $673,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of H World Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 348,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,621,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in shares of H World Group during the second quarter valued at about $503,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in H World Group by 724.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 570,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 501,634 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H World Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.