HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 71.10% from the stock’s current price.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Shares of CYTK opened at $52.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.39, a quick ratio of 10.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $25.98 and a 1-year high of $110.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.58.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.34) EPS. Cytokinetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $380,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,195,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cytokinetics news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $279,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,892. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $380,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,920 shares in the company, valued at $6,195,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,337 shares of company stock valued at $5,374,582 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 642.3% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 25,100.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 233.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

