HC Wainwright Weighs in on Acasti Pharma Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Acasti Pharma in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 26th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.31). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Acasti Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.14) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Acasti Pharma’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04.

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Acasti Pharma from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

Acasti Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of ACST stock opened at $3.05 on Monday. Acasti Pharma has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $3.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acasti Pharma stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,724 shares during the quarter. Acasti Pharma accounts for 0.6% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned 6.82% of Acasti Pharma worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for rare and orphan diseases in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is the GTX-104, an intravenous infusion to treat subarachnoid hemorrhage. It also develops GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray for the treatment of ataxia-telangiectasia; and GTX-101, a topical bioadhesive film-forming bupivacaine spray for postherpetic neuralgia.

