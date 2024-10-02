Holger Bartel Sells 100,000 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) CEO Holger Bartel sold 100,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $1,144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Travelzoo alerts:

On Wednesday, September 18th, Holger Bartel sold 100,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $1,144,000.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Holger Bartel sold 20,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $238,200.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Holger Bartel sold 30,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $367,800.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Holger Bartel sold 13,466 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $137,218.54.

Travelzoo Stock Performance

Shares of TZOO stock opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.97 million, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelzoo

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Travelzoo had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 170.06%. The firm had revenue of $21.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZOO. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 535,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 47,352 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Travelzoo during the fourth quarter valued at about $445,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travelzoo in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelzoo in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on TZOO shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on Travelzoo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Friday, July 26th. Litchfield Hills Research assumed coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Travelzoo

Travelzoo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.