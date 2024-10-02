Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,440,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the August 31st total of 13,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 767,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.2 days. Approximately 25.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Immunome in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Immunome from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Immunome alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IMNM

Immunome Stock Performance

IMNM stock opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average of $15.54. Immunome has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $30.96. The company has a market capitalization of $810.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.77.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 million. Immunome had a negative return on equity of 38.19% and a negative net margin of 2,435.02%. Equities analysts predict that Immunome will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jack Higgins sold 3,524 shares of Immunome stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $49,089.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $222,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jack Higgins sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $49,089.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.94 per share, for a total transaction of $97,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,615 shares in the company, valued at $231,613.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Immunome in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Immunome by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunome by 21,864.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Immunome by 34.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Immunome Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.