InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of InfuSystem in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

InfuSystem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INFU opened at $6.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -648,000.00 and a beta of 1.46. InfuSystem has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $10.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.70 million for the quarter. InfuSystem had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 0.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InfuSystem

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in InfuSystem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in InfuSystem by 10.0% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 666,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 60,813 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in InfuSystem by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in InfuSystem by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 24,207 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

