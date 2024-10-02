Ingenta plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:ING)

Ingenta plc (LON:ING – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Monday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Ingenta Stock Performance

Shares of ING stock opened at GBX 93.80 ($1.25) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 111.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 130.05. Ingenta has a 52 week low of GBX 89.35 ($1.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 195 ($2.61). The firm has a market capitalization of £13.61 million, a PE ratio of 1,042.22 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

Ingenta Company Profile

Ingenta plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides content management, advertising, and commercial enterprise solutions and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers applications designed to manage intellectual property assets and published content for print and digital products, such as royalty calculation, online sales and marketing, digital and print distribution, product, and subscription management.

