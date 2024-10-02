Ingenta plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:ING)

Ingenta plc (LON:ING – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Monday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Ingenta Stock Performance
Shares of ING stock opened at GBX 93.80 ($1.25) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 111.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 130.05. Ingenta has a 52 week low of GBX 89.35 ($1.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 195 ($2.61). The firm has a market capitalization of £13.61 million, a PE ratio of 1,042.22 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.
Ingenta Company Profile
