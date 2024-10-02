Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $40.42, but opened at $39.28. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Ingevity shares last traded at $39.73, with a volume of 1,849 shares traded.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NGVT. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Ingevity from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ingevity from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,148,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,446,000 after buying an additional 80,856 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,743,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,760,000 after purchasing an additional 153,530 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,372,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 282.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 24,426 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.22. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.62.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.04). Ingevity had a negative net margin of 27.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

